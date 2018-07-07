Jho Low still in Macau, HK daily claims

South China Morning Post reported that Jho Low and his family have yet to leave Macau where he was believed to have fled from Hong Kong a few days ago. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and his family have yet to leave Macau where he was believed to have fled from Hong Kong a few days ago, the South China Morning Post reported this evening.

The Hong Kong daily cited an unnamed source it said has knowledge of the billionaire’s movement.

“Jho was in Hong Kong for a couple months.

“He was staying at an apartment in Pacific Place with his family and his entourage. They moved out of Pacific Place and travelled to Macau a few days ago, despite Low being the subject of an Interpol red notice,” the source was quoted saying.

SCMP said it visited the Hong Kong condominium where Low was supposed to have stayed and spoke to three receptionists there, even showing them his picture, but all three denied knowing him or the name given.

The 36-year-old Penang-born popularly called Jho Low is wanted by both Malaysia and Singapore for suspected involvement in the misappropriation of billions of US dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

According to the source, authorities in Hong Kong, which have an extradition treaty with Malaysia, did not stop Low because there was no formal request.

“Hong Kong police have no obligation to arrest, even if he is on an Interpol red notice.

“The only obligation is if there is an accompanying formal request from the originating country, which there wasn’t.”

SCMP had previously quoted an anonymous security insider who suggested Low may have applied for asylum with Macau immigration since the world gaming capital has no extradition treaty with Malaysia.

The daily noted both Hong Kong and Macau authorities have not said anything on Low’s whereabouts or if he has applied for asylum.

Low was known to be an associate of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who was charged Wednesday with criminal breach of trust and corruption over the transfer of RM42 million funds in a former 1MDB unit , SRC International Sdn Bhd, into his private bank accounts.