Terengganu MB thanks Petronas for contribution

KUALA NERUS, July 7 — The Terengganu state government is thankful to Petronas for its continued commitment to education especially for underpivileged students in the state, said Terengganu Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said the state was honoured that the Program Sentuhan Ilmu Pertronas (PSIP), Program Sekilah Amanah, Vista Programme, Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP) and the Trenglish programme were all benefiting Terengganu students.

He added that other corporations should emulate the national petroleum company by sponsoring projects that helped those who were less fortunate.

“I understand that the Trenglish programme which Petronas has sponsored since 2015 (to teach and upgrade the level of English), now involves 50 schools in the state,” said Dr Ahmad Samsuri after presenting awards to PESP students at the Petronas Institute here today. The 43 Terengganu-born students had earned excellent results in the 2017 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

Also present were Petronas Group Senior Vice-President of Human Resource Management Datuk Raiha Azni Abd Rahman and Petronas Vice-President for Refinery and Business Development Mohd Yusri Mohamed Yusof.

Dr Ahmad Samsuri said in helping to develop the education sector, the state government would create a yearly Excellent Student Scholarship Fund of RM5 million meant for outstanding students to move up to varsity and earn their first degree.

Meanwhile, Raiha Azni in her speech said that more than 36,000 outstanding students had benefited from the PESP, valued at RM3.2 billion.

She added that many of those who received the sponsorship now held important positions in the government and private sectors.

Petronas had also contributed RM8 million to make the ecosystem conservation programme in the state a success, she added. — Bernama