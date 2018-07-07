Ministry to study proposal for country’s first rugby stadium

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the ministry will study the proposal for the construction of the first permanent rugby stadium in the country. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will study the proposal for the construction of the first permanent rugby stadium in the country submitted by Malaysia Rugby Union (KRM) to the previous government.

Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he would ask the ministry’s Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali to brief him further on the matter before taking further action.

“Good things should continue, that’s important, regardless of political views. I have to get a full briefing from Lokman before we could announce any further action,” he told the press at KRM Aidilfitri Open House at Wisma Majlis Olimpik Malaysia here, today.

Meanwhile, KRM President, Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya said the union was grateful to KBS for having a positive view of the proposal.

“The minister is very supportive and said he would get more details from the secretary-general to review the status of the proposed rugby stadium,” he explained.

Under the previous government, former KBS Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was reported to have said that the ministry planned to build a rugby stadium in recognition of Malaysia’s success in winning the Division One title of the Asian Rugby Championship 2017.

At present, the national rugby squad is using either UPM rugby field in Serdang or Cobra Club field in Petaling Jaya for training. — Bernama