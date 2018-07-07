Education Ministry to fully support probe into molest case, says minister

Education Minister Maszlee Malik says his ministry will fully cooperate with the police in their investigations on a school teacher who allegedly molested his students. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― The Education Ministry (MOE) is ready to cooperate with the police on investigations into a school teacher who allegedly molested his students, following a recent exposé by a social activist.

Its minister, Maszlee Malik, expressed sadness and anger following Syed Azmi Alhabshi's disclosure on Facebook, saying that appropriate measures would be taken by the ministry to curb the issue.

“Thank you @AmiKimmy (Syed Azmi) for exposing the molestation case by the teacher. I feel very sad and angry when such cases occur and I promise that the MOE will fully cooperate with the police in their investigations.

“The MOE is committed to ensuring that children's rights are always protected, and that their safety is always prioritised while they are at school by all parties, especially teachers,” he said via Twitter today.

Syed Azmi, in a lengthy Facebook post today revealed the teacher’s alleged vile acts which he claimed to have known since April, but said was difficult to bring to justice.

He said in the latest case, the teacher had allegedly taken two students to a resort to molest them, while telling their parents they were going for a study course.

After the students cooperated and revealed the matter, two police reports were filed and the teacher was arrested a few days ago. ― Bernama