Peng Soon-Liu Ying to meet Tontowi-Liliyana in Indonesia Open final

JAKARTA, July 7 — Malaysian mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying have qualified for the 2018 Indonesia Open final after beating the tournament’s fourth-seeded duo Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong of China 21-18, 21-16 in semi-final action at the Istora Senayan indoor stadium here today.

This sets up a mouth-watering rematch against Indonesians Tontowi Ahmad-Liliyana Natsir, to whom the Malaysian duo lost 14-21, 12-21, at the 2016 Olympic Games final in Rio De Janeiro.

Tontowi-Liliyana, who are also the competition’s top seeds, easily beat fellow countrymen Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-18, 21-8 to enter the final.

The Indonesia Open which began on July 3 and ends tomorrow, offers a total cash prize of USD1.2 million.

Meanwhile, Peng Soon when met after the match said he was satisfied with today’s performance and hoped to do the same in the final.

“Tomorrow we will face Tontowi and Liliyana, we have great respect for them. They are the best mixed doubles pair in the world,” he said. — Bernama