File photo of a Bank Rakyat outlet. A Bank Rakyat account set up to help pay Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s RM1 million bail has been frozen. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― Umno’s Datuk Zalmah Abdul Rahman said a Bank Rakyat account set up to help pay Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s RM1 million bail has been frozen.

The Pekan Wanita Umno chief told Malay Mail she learnt about the suspension at 7am today.

“Yes. This morning. It is true.

“This is Bank Rakyat. This one is only in Pekan. I don't know about other places, but this account was opened by Pekan Umno division,” she said when contacted.

