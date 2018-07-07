Minister: Urban well-being portfolio is now under the Ministry of Federal Territories

Khalid Abdul Samad (left) is sworn in as the Federal Territories Minister in the presence of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 7 ― The urban well-being portfolio is now supervised by the Ministry of Federal Territories, said minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

Under the previous administration, the portfolio was under the Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government which is now known as the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

“In addition to the expansion, the ministry will also oversee the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi), Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), Federal Territory Mufti Office and Zakat-MAIWP collection centres,” he told reporters during Shah Alam’s Pakatan Harapan Hari Raya open house here today.

Asked to elaborate on the role of the urban well-being portfolio in his ministry, Khalid said the matter would be brought up in a meeting with the ministry's secretary-general soon.

In the meantime, Khalid repeated the call for Umno appointees on Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) advisory board to resign from their respective positions instead of being fired.

He said those individuals should understand their position as the government of the day has changed.

The Shah Alam MP said resignation is not a complicated procedure as it only required one resignation letter without the need to wait for the expiry of the term of appointment.

“But if they insist that they need to follow the procedure, now that is just a mere excuse. We would like to keep their dignity, we do not want to fire them,” he said. ― Bernama