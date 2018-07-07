Yayasan Patriot, Agro Gold to raise RM30,000 for Tabung Harapan Malaysia, tahfiz school

As of 3pm yesterday, Tabung Harapan Malaysia managed to raise RM142,162,825.79. — AFP pic

KAJANG, July 7 ― Yayasan Patriot Negara Malaysia (YPNM) is collaborating with agriculture company, Agro Gold Industries, to raise RM30,000 for Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) and Maahad Tahfizul Quran Anawiyah in Cheras through the sale of rock melons.

YPNM creative director Yann Razali said the sale would be held at a 1.2-hectare farm in Jalan Sungai Sop, Hulu Langat here from today until July 15.

“The proceeds from the sales will be channelled to THM and the ‘tahfiz’ (Quran memorisation) school. In addition, we also want to expose the younger generation to the agricultural sector and make them aware that agricultural such as rock melon business, can be highly profitable,” he told reporters at the launch of the “Rock Melon Patriot” programme at the farm, today.

Also present were Hulu Langat Member of Parliament Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus, Dusun Tua state assemblyman Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof and Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association chief activist Datuk Nadzim Johan.

Meanwhile, farm owner Izzat Hazim hoped that the public would come to the farm where they could pick and buy the fruits while donating at the same time.

The rock melons are sold at RM15 per kilogramme.

As of 3pm yesterday, the THM managed to raise RM142,162,825.79.

The fund was launched on May 30 to enable Malaysians to contribute towards reducing the country's debt which currently stood at RM1 trillion. ― Bernama