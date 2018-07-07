Ivan turns the tide while Wee Wern slogs into the finals

Ivan Yuen Chee Wern returns the ball from Ng Eain Yow during the men’s semi-final men match in the Ohana 34th National Squash Championships 2018 July 7, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

BUKIT JALIL, July 7 — A change of heart and mental approach has given Ivan Yuen Chee Wern a new lease on life. He now has the chance to defend his national title when he meets national No 1, Nafiizwan Adnan in the finals at 4pm at the Bukit Jalil squash centre tomorrow.

Ivan beat national No 3, Ng Eain Yow 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 11-3 in the semifinals, while Nafiizwan, 32, beat Syafiq Kamal 11-7, 12-10, 10-12, 11-3.

Ivan, 27, won his first title last May and was steadily improving until November, when he started having breathing difficulties.

After taken two months off to heal, he returned to play at the Commonwealth Games in April this year, losing in the third round of the singles and last-16 of the doubles with Adnan.

Following that, he lost in the qualifying rounds of the El Gouna International in April and the British Open in May.

Then it all changed.

In June, Ivan won two PSA (Professional Squash Association) title at the New Zealand International Classic and the NZ Southern Open to be named the PSA Tour Player of the Month for June 2018 and is in line for his second national title.

“I had always put tremendous pressure on myself to perform and I wasn’t enjoying my squash one bit,” said the Penangite.

“One day I decided to look the other way, change my mindset, my goals and my expectations and try to rekindle the joy of playing I had from before. Somehow, when I went on court without any expectations, I started to play well.

“I admit the journey to get back to playing top squash was a hard one, but even at my age, I’m always learning and this is one of the biggest lessons in my career.

“Looking at life in a different light and learning to manage expectations has made squash enjoyable again,” added the world No 64.

By reaching the finals, Ivan has fulfilled Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) requirements that the finalists at the nationals will represent Malaysia in the singles event.

Meanwhile, the women’s event will be a hotly contested affair between the returning Low Wee Wern and S. Sivasangari.

Wee Wern, who is back after a 20-month absence, beat Aifa Azman 11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 8-11, 13-11 in a titanic battle lasting almost an hour, while Sangari also needed five games, eventually winning 6-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-13, 11-7.

“To call the match a scrap was a bit of an understatement, it was a battle,” said Wee Wern.

“It wasn’t the best squash I’ve played. My shot selections aren’t the best. To be very honest I’m struggling a fair bit on court.

“I’m not sure if I should be glad I got the win or that I should play better. Either way I’m relieved to be in the finals,” added the 27-year-old.