Johor MB defends state’s free water programme for low-income households

Johor’s state executive council had decided last week that 395,000 low-income households in the state will benefit from the free water programme beginning September. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, July 7 ― Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian defended his decision to provide 10 cubic metres of free water for low-income households in the state.

The decision was made as the state government has the ability to provide such help for the low-income community. It is also to fulfill the Pakatan Harapan election manifesto, he said in response to Johor Opposition Leader Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad who questioned the decision.

Osman explained that a household that received a water bill of RM100 would have to pay only RM90 to the Johor water company (SAJ) Ranhill, but the remaining RM10 would be subsidised by the state government.

The state executive council had decided last week that 395,000 low-income households in Johor will benefit from the free water programme beginning September.

“So what’s wrong with that (giving away free water)? We are only helping the people,” he told reporters after attending a Aidilfitri event organised by the President of the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) and Parent and Community Involvement Association (PIBK) of the Johor Bahru district, here today.

He also commented on the bauxite issue which was a cause for concern among residents at Minyak Beku, near Batu Pahat.

Recent reports had claimed that the area had become a bauxite collection and distribution centre over the last two months.

Osman said that since it was something that was just brought to his attention, he would need to get a full report on the matter before commenting further.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Johor Department of Environment had instructed its officers to conduct an investigation on whether there was pollution in the area. ― Bernama