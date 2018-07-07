So who was chief gold miner? Kit Siang asks Najib

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said Datuk Seri Najib Razak had omitted key information in his recent interview with news portal Malaysiakini that the public most wanted to know, notably the extent of his relationship with fugitive financier Jho Low. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― DAP’s Lim Kit Siang urged Datuk Seri Najib Razak today to come clean on his role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said the former prime minister had omitted key information in his recent interview with news portal Malaysiakini that the public most wanted to know, notably the extent of his relationship with fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

“The question that is bugging all Malaysians is, who made use of who in the 1MDB ‘goldmine’ ― former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak or Jho Low, or was the 1MDB ‘goldmine’ a joint operation by both of them?” Lim asked.

“Goldmine” was the term Low had used in an email to his family after closing a deal related to 1MDB and which the public had latched on to after the US Department of Justice released several documents in its previous civil lawsuit to recover the assets transacted in its country.

Najib has been charged with criminal breach of trust and corruption over RM42 billion transferred into his bank accounts from a former 1MDB unit. He has claimed trial and is now out on bail.

Lim said if the Pekan MP “still believes in accountability and transparency”, he should publicly detail his relationship with Low who is still at large.