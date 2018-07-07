1MDB task force to hunt for evidence abroad next, MACC chief says

Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull says MACC will now focus on getting evidence from outside the country as local evidence is almost 100 per cent completed. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) task force is nearly done with its domestic evidence gathering, Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said today.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief who is also a member of the task force said it will now focus on getting evidence from outside the country.

“Local evidence is almost 100 per cent completed. Now we are looking at evidence from overseas,” he told reporters who asked about the progress on 1MDB investigations.

Shukri also said he has braced himself for any lawsuit by former prime minister Datuk Sri Najib Razak who accused the graft investigator of prejudice in the course of his investigation.

“Sue me, I will accept it. Let the court decide,” he said in response to Najib’s lawsuit filed June 30.

Najib was charged on Wednesday with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abusing his position for self-gain in RM42 million funds related to a former 1MDB unit, SRC International Sdn Bhd, that were transferred into his private bank accounts.

In his lawsuit filed June 30, Najib named Shukri as well as police commercial crimes head Datuk Seri Amar Singh and Attorney-General Tommy Thomas.

The Pekan MP who led the Barisan Nasional coalition to its biggest electoral defeat on May 9 was arrested on July 3 and charged the next day.

He is currently out on bail after his family paid half of the RM1 million imposed by the High Court, with the second payment due Monday.

Earlier, Mohd Shukri attended the “Walk, Stop, Talk: Six Hours Quarter Million Messages” event, which was an awareness anti-corruption programme involving 1,000 participants in 262 locations from 9am to 3pm, handing our 250,000 pamphlets.

The programme, which saw a quarter million public signatures in support of combating corruption, had received the recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Federal Territories minister Khalid Abd Samad, and KL mayor Tan Sri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz.