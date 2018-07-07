Ahmad Razif steps down as Terengganu FA president

Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman has resigned as Terengganu Football Association president. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 7 ― Former Terengganu mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman has stepped down as president of the Terengganu Football Association (Terengganu FA) with immediate effect.

He made the announcement at the state footballing body's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which took place at a hotel here today.

With the resignation, Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar who is Teregganu's current menteri besar was automatically installed as the new president.

This follows the unanimous decision by Terengganu FA's 57 affiliates to amend its Constitution.

According to Ahmad Razif, amendments to Articles 33 and 39 provide for the president's post to be reserved for the state's menteri besar.

“With the amendment, the president also has the power to appoint the deputy president, a post which fell vacant following incumbent Datuk Wan Nawawi Wan Ismail's resignation earlier.

“The amendment is aimed at strengthening the state's football association to pursue excellence in the local footballing scene,” he said.

Prior to the constitutional amendment, Terengganu FA's top posts, including those of president and deputy president were filled via elections held during its Annual General Meeting once every four years.

Ahmad Razif had won the president's post for the 2017-2020 session during an EGM held in December 2016, after the then incumbent Datuk Wan Ahmad Nizam Wan Abdul Hamid resigned. ― Bernama