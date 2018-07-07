1MDB task force to hunt for evidence abroad next, MACC chief says

Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull says MACC will now focus on getting evidence from outside the country as local evidence is almost 100 per cent completed. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) task force is nearly done with its domestic evidence gathering, Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said today.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief who is also a member of the task force said it will now focus on getting evidence from outside the country.

“Local evidence is almost 100 per cent completed. Now we are looking at evidence from overseas,” he told reporters who asked about the progress on 1MDB investigations.

