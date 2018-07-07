Azealia Banks releases new track 'Treasure Island'

Azealia Banks has not announced the date of her mixtape's release as yet. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 7 — US rapper Azealia Banks has shared a track called Treasure Island that’s to appear on her upcoming mixtape, “Fantasea II.”

While Banks has yet to reveal the release date for “Fantasea II”—the video’s description says it’s “coming soon”—she did take to Twitter to reveal the artwork for the mixtape’s double-disc version.

OFFICIAL F2 COLLECTABLE COVER ARTWORK. (Double Disc Release Only) pic.twitter.com/zyuYN6ranX — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS181) July 6, 2018

The rapper shared the project’s track listing back in February, revealing it will contain collaborations with Busta Rhymes, Jamie Hince and others; in June, she added that she was collaborating with Grimes on another track.

Treasure Island follows up her recent single Anna Wintour, another cut from “Fantasea II.”