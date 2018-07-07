Agong agreed to Tommy Thomas as AG, law minister tells critics demanding sacking

Datuk Liew Vui Keong said Thomas’ (pic) critics should stop disputing the former private lawyer’s appointment because of his weak command of Bahasa Malaysia and desist from calling for his termination. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― Critics unhappy with Tommy Thomas as Attorney-General should keep in mind his appointment was with the approval of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

De facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said Thomas’ critics should stop disputing the former private lawyer’s appointment because of his weak command of Bahasa Malaysia and desist from calling for his termination.

“The appointment of the Attorney-General was made by the government led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and approved by Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhamad V.

“From a legal perspective, this is confirmed legitimate and most importantly, Yang di-Pertuan Agong approved and accepted the appointment,” Malay daily Harian Metro quoted Liew telling reporters in Sandakan, Sabah today.

The Batu Sapi MP who is a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law was asked to respond to an online petition initiated two days ago for the termination of Thomas as AG.

The campaign kickstarter, listed as Fyizuddin Jaafar, cited Thomas for purportedly violating several laws.

Among them: Article 152 of the Federal Constitution which upholds Bahasa Malaysia as the national language; Section 8 of the National Language Act 1963 which requires the use of Bahasa Malaysia during court proceedings; and Section 11(2) of the Legal Profession Act 1976 which governs the suitability of those called to the Bar.

The petition, which set a modest target of 5,000 names, scored over 4,400 at the time of writing.

The furore arose at the criminal and corruption prosecution of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for alleged misappropriation of funds linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad last Wednesday.

Thomas led the 12-member prosecution team and had requested permission from the High Court to conduct proceedings in English then.

Thomas, who has a long list of victories in a number of high-profile legal disputes, has acknowledged his weakness in Bahasa Malaysia and promised to improve.