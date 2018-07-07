Iran executes eight over deadly IS attacks in Tehran

A flag belonging to Islamic State militants at the end of a bridge in southern Kirkuk, August 23, 2014. Iran has executed eight people convicted over two deadly attacks claimed by the IS group in Tehran last year. — Reuters pic

TEHRAN, July 7 — Iran has executed eight people convicted over two deadly attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in Tehran last year, the judiciary’s news agency said today.

The Iranian men were convicted of collaborating directly with the IS jihadists who carried out the attacks on June 7, 2017, Mizan Online reported.

“They supported them financially and procured arms, while being informed of the aims and the intentions of the terrorist group,” the agency said.

It did not specify when the executions took place, but the Tasnim news agency said the sentences were carried out today.

IS claimed responsibility for the dual attack on Iran’s parliament and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that killed 17 people and wounded dozens.

The assault was the first and only claimed by the Islamic State group in Tehran.

Iran was targeted for supporting Iraqi and Syrian authorities in their fight against IS and other jihadist groups.

Five assailants died, either in suicide bombings or killed by Iranian security forces.

Legal proceedings continue for others allegedly involved in the attacks, Mizan Online said. — AFP