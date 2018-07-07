Amanah submits at least five names as senate candidates, Mat Sabu confirms

Mohamad Sabu (pic) said the names were submitted to the prime minister for consideration as other Pakatan Harapan component parties had also done so. ― Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 7 — Amanah president Mohamad Sabu confirmed that the party had submitted the list of its candidates comprising Amanah leaders from Kelantan and Terengganu to be appointed as senators.

Mohamad, who is defence minister, however, refused to disclose the exact number of names in the list, but said there were at least five.

He said the names were submitted to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for consideration as other Pakatan Harapan component parties had also done so.

“We proposed several names. It is now up to Tun Dr Mahathir to choose, but we don’t know when will he make his decision,” he told reporters when met at the Terengganu Amanah’s Aidilfitri do here today.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Mohamad said Amanah was no longer a “mosquito party” as branded by certain quarters.

He said the 14th General Election (GE14) last May proved that Amanah and its leaders were well accepted by the people and five of its leaders had even been appointed as ministers, while four others as deputy ministers, in the new Pakatan Harapan government.

“It is evident that the support for Amanah has increased after the GE14 and so as the party membership. Those who used to be afraid to come to events organised by Amanah are now getting bolder in showing their support.

“Amanah’s struggle is to put Islam as a priority. But we won’t boycott those who disagree with us because a difference in opinion should not stop us from doing good,” he said.

Mohamad also called on all quarters to have an open mind and not to be confined in those politically immature groups to the extent of rejecting every invitation to attend a feast or a funeral just because of their political differences.

According to Terengganu Amanah chairman Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah, the party now has over 3,000 registered members in the state. — Bernama