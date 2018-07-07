For World Cup final on truly giant screen, head to Klang

The World Cup final match will be aired on a giant screen at the Pandamaran Sports Complex in Port Klang, with the event scheduled to start at 10pm.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― Head to Klang next Sunday for your chance to catch the Fifa World Cup final match on the big screen with other football aficionados.

The match will be aired on a giant screen at the Pandamaran Sports Complex in Port Klang, with the event scheduled to start at 10pm. Kickoff is on Monday, 2am.

The event is organised by two DAP lawmakers, Klang MP Charles Santiago and Pandamaran assemblyman Tony Leung.

“Seeing that Klang folks will have to scramble for space at the local mamak eateries around Klang to watch the game, Klang MP has decided to organise a screening for everyone to enjoy the historic World Cup 2018 final match,” Charles said in a statement today.

The 2018 edition of the tournament has been thrilling and is never short of surprises so far, with most of the heavyweights like defending champions Germany and Brazil already sent back home as the game goes into the knockout stages.

The Pakatan Harapan administration, in keeping its election promise, have bought rights to broadcast almost all 64 matches free on state news agency, RTM.