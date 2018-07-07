Actor Wak Doyok dismisses ‘lalang’ label in joining Amanah

Wak Doyok said his political membership is nobody’s business but his own. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — From PAS to rubbing shoulders with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and now seeking entry into Parti Amanah Negara, local celebrity Wak Doyok has been panned a “lalang” for his political associations.

The moustachioed 38-year-old whose real name is Mohd Azwan Md Nor is unperturbed by such criticism, telling news portal Malaysiakini that his political membership is nobody’s business but his own.

“If they want to say I am a lalang or I had joined to get a position, that is up to them. What is important is that I know what is being championed.

“The ones who talk a lot, who knows if they have even registered as voters,” he was quoted saying.

The star of Abang Long Fadil 2 known for his perfectly groomed moustache was formerly a PAS member and had been photographed with Najib and the latter’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor when they were the country’s most powerful couple.

He has denied he was an Umno member as alleged.

Last week, he submitted his membership application form to an Amanah branch office in Section 13, Shah Alam.

He now claims to be on good terms with Amanah leaders, its president Mohamad Sabu who is now defence minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad who is health minister, Khalid Samad who is federal territories minister and Salahuddin Ayub who is agriculture and agro-based industry minister.