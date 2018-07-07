UK rapper Stormzy writing a book, and launches his own publishing imprint

Stormzy's book is slated for release on November 1. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 7 — British grime rapper Stormzy has revealed he’ll be launching his own publishing imprint called #Merky Books, and the first title to be published will tell his own life story thus far.

The rapper revealed in a post on Instagram that his imprint with Penguin Random House UK is intended to provide a platform for young writers to become established authors.

“I know too many talented writers that don’t always have an outlet or a means to get their work seen and hopefully #Merky Books can now be a reference point for them to say ‘I can be an author’ and for that to be a realistic and achievable goal,” he wrote.

Rise Up, Stormzy’s own book, is slated for release on November 1 and will tell “the #Merky story so far.” It will feature hundreds of never-before-seen photographs, annotated lyrics and contributions from people close to the artist.

“It’s a story about faith and the ideas worth fighting for. It’s about knowing where you’re from, and where you’re going. It’s about following your dreams without compromising who you are,” according to the publisher.

From there, the imprint will go on to publish a projected two to three titles a year. Details of an open submission competition for new works of fiction, non-fiction and poetry will be announced in 2019.

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari, has a record label also called #Merky and which he also uses both to release his own music and to find new talent. The 24-year-old rapper topped charts with his debut album “Gang Signs and a Prayer,” which won him British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year at the 2018 Brit Awards, plus a BET Award for Best International Act: Europe. — AFP-Relaxnews