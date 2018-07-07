Putrajaya to use open tender system for govt projects, works minister says

Works Minister Baru Bian said the government was estimated to spend over RM100 billion annually for procurement purposes through various projects and contracts, which was a huge sum. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, July 7 — The government will use the open tender system with transparency and extensively for government projects, especially for large scale ones to ensure public funds are well spent, said Minister of Works Baru Bian.

He said this was because the government was estimated to spend over RM100 billion annually for procurement purposes through various projects and contracts, which was a huge sum.

“With such a large amount, it is crucial to prevent wastage and it is the obligation of the government to always ensure that this money is spent prudently.

“The Pakatan Harapan government will improve the government’s procurement and tendering system to ensure it is more competitive and thereby generate the best value for public funds,” he said when officiating the Public Works Department (PWD) Senior Officers Meeting here today.

He said the ministry targeted the use of at least Tier 2 Building Information Model (BIM) for next year for government projects worth RM100 million and above in line with the Construction Industry Transformation Programme (CITP).

At the same time, the government project implementation level was only focusing on adopting the Industrialised Building System (IBS) at the construction stage but it still lacked the two systems in one project.

“I believe the PWD transformation initiatives to enhance the effectiveness of the delivery system of government projects through extensive BIM application in building projects will become the platform for the development of Artifical Intelligence, Smart Total Asset Management and Smart City towards the Industrial Revolution 4.0,” he said.

BMI involves the process of developing and managing digital information based on 3D model involving analysis of design collision, construction simulations, automation of coordination drawing preparation, readymade drawings and integrated database systems.

Hence, he said the ministry in collaboration with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had provided the MyBIM Centre and MyBIM Library facilities for the use of construction industry players besides recommending that PWD officers took advantages of the courses already provided.

A total of 400 PWD senior officers nationwide attended the meeting. — Bernama