Samsung Malaysia may have just confirmed some of the Galaxy Note9’s features

The Galaxy Note series has proven to be one of Samsung's most popular to date. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 due for next month, Samsung Malaysia is already asking their customers to register their interest for the upcoming flagship smartphone. And, in doing so, they’ve also dropped a couple of hints for what you can expect with Samsung’s next big flagship.

This registry of interest was sent out to those on Samsung Malaysia’s mailing list via an email.

Clicking through, you’ll come to the page where you can register and on it Samsung lists a bunch of features under the “What are you looking for in your next Galaxy”.

These include a superior camera, a larger screen size, enhanced audio capacity, advanced security features, enhanced S Pen features, better performance, larger storage, more colour choices, fast wireless charging and water and dust resistance. If that doesn’t sound like a list of features you can expect on the Galaxy Note9, I don’t know what does.

Here’s what they’ve basically confirmed:

In any case, a lot of those listed are already features we have on the current Galaxy Note8 or things that you would come to expect to find on a refresh. Better performance? Duh, I certainly don’t expect it to perform worse. Superior camera? Do they mean superior to the Note8 or the Galaxy S9+? Either way, that is pretty much to be expected too.

Dust and water resistance has pretty much become a staple on Samsung’s flagship phones so that’s fully expected too. Fast wireless charging — also something we’ve seen on Galaxy flagships, unless they mean the Note 9 will be EVEN faster. Enhanced audio capabilities sound like the Note9 will follow in the S9+’s footsteps and feature stereo speakers, to which I will respond with an “about damn time”.

Then you have the more interesting ones like advanced security features, though I suspect that’s software-based and not a hint that every Note9 will come with a padlock included in the box.

Next there are the enhanced S Pen features, which is something they’ve already hinted at when they dropped their official teaser. Some analysts say that the new S Pen will support Bluetooth and be fitted with a feature that allows you to unlock the Note 9 with the stylus.

Larger screen and larger storage are also pretty good things to hear. I guess, with phones pushing 6 inches on the regular, Samsung needs to up the ante with their “phablet” class device. However, it is worth noting that earlier leaks seem to suggest that the Note 9’s screen will remain the same 6.3″ size. That said, larger storage does corroborate earlier leaks suggesting that the Note9 will come with 128GB of storage as standard.

And finally, more colour choices. I mean, Samsung has been pretty good with colours on their flagship devices lately so I don’t expect them to drop the ball here. That said, if the teaser is any indication, it looks like the new colour will be a striking gold, which isn’t really my cup of tea. I’m much more of a Coral Blue kinda guy. Nevertheless, new colours are still always exciting.

Here’s what we haven’t seen.

Unfortunately, the thing I was looking forward to the most that I’ve seen leaked about the Galaxy Note9 did not make an appearance on this list. I am, of course, talking about the supposedly supersized 4,000 mAh battery.

I feel like it’s always a touchy subject when you put Samsung and Battery in the same sentence, but its something the electronics giant will have to address eventually. They can’t keep tiptoeing around it. Since the S8, battery life has been my biggest and pretty much only complaint about Samsung’s flagship smartphones, so I really hope they’ll address this for the upcoming Galaxy Note9.

Samsung also didn’t talk about any radical new design for the Note9, so it’s likely that what we’ve seen from the leaks is really all we’re getting. Sure, I’m not saying it’s an ugly phone, but when companies like OPPO and vivo are doing amazing things with the smartphone body, it’s a bit disappointing to see the same old design being reused.

Still, I’m sure we’re all looking forward to the phone nonetheless. Who knows, maybe Samsung has a surprise in store for us. There’s only one way to find out.

In the meantime, be sure to register your interest if you’re thinking of picking up the brand new Galaxy Note 9 when it launches in Malaysia. You’ll probably be among the first to receive pre-order details for the handset. Samsung Malaysia has a pretty solid track record for bringing in their flagships shortly after the global launch so you can expect that to be very soon.

What do you guys think of what you’ve seen of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 so far? Let me know in the comments below. — SoyaCincau