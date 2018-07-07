Amanah has come of age, veep says

File photo of Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaking to Malay Mail during an interview at his office in Putrajaya July 05, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 7 — Parti Amanah Negara no longer stands in the shadow of PAS but is recognised for its own achievements, its vice-president Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa asserted.

Citing its electoral victory at the 14th general election as proof, the new minister in charge of religious affairs asserted further that voters chose Amanah because they identified with its progressive brand of Islam, which contrasts against PAS’ conservatism.

“I knew since before Amanah was formed, we would be labelled as a splinter party.

“But if we were able to achieve a few, the label will be erased,” Mujahid told Malay Mail in an exclusive interview this week.

He said Pakataan Harapan’s victory in the May 9 general election, and the appointment of several Amanah leaders as members of the federal Cabinet proved the party had beat PAS, which he said was “judgmental” when it came to Islam.

“We came at a very right moment and now, no one is associating us with PAS anymore,” the Parit Buntar MP added.

After being wiped out in the 2015 PAS party elections, a group of PAS leaders quit the party and formed Gerakan Harapan Baru before settling on the name Parti Amanah Negara.

It currently has 11 federal lawmakers, and a total of 34 state lawmakers from its first ever general election.

Amanah MPs also hold nine ministerial and deputy posts.

In contrast, PAS has 18 MPs, down from 21 in the 2013 polls. However, it retained control of Kelantan and regained Terengganu which it last won in the 1999 general election.

