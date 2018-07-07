LGBT aide? Youth and sports minister says no one hired yet

File photo of Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abd Rahman at a press conference inMenara KBS in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has denied appointing any officer to his Youth and Sports Ministry, amid rumours that one of the new hires is a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

The country’s youngest minister at 25 clarified that he is still in the midst of interviewing people to fill the vacancies.

“To date, not a single officer had been officially appointed to the Youth and Sports Ministry.

“Not even a Political Secretary, Press Secretary, Special Tasks Officer.

“I’m still in the process of interviewing officers to serve at the office of the Youth and Sports Minister,” he said in his Facebook post.

The Muar MP added that he is not a hurry to hire anyone to those posts as he realises the heavy responsibilities in his ministry.

He then invited those interested to serve to email their resumes to him at [email protected]

A WhatsApp group was formed after Pakatan Harapan’s electoral victory for smoother communications between Syed Saddiq’s team and members of the media.

One of the group administrators, Numan Afifi, had introduced himself as a “press officer” to Syed Saddiq.

An online report shared across social media yesterday, had claimed Syed Saddiq to have appointed the former Subang DAP Youth publicity secretary as his special officer.

Numan had resigned from his party position last June after Muslim groups condemned a Pride Day breaking of fast event he had organised under a gay rights group, Kempen Pelangi.