Workday’s study on Malaysians viewing digitalisation as a threat to jobs — Tan Lin Nah

JULY 7 — Regardless of industry, the digital economy, automation and Industry 4.0 has changed expectations within the labour market, ushering in an era of digital globalisation which has resulted in increased expectations of skills built on digital literacy. Digital literacy used to be what many would consider an employability bonus, but in today’s digital era, employers are seeking professionals who have the competencies that enable them to work alongside today’s digital transformation, ensuring that they remain relevant in spite growing technological advancements in the workplace.

Defined as the ability to use digital technology, communication tools or networks to evaluate, use, share and create value for an organisation or process, a survey by INTI International University & Colleges reported that digital literacy has seen a rise in value by employers in Malaysia as digitalisation rapidly becomes central in business operations, with most (30 per cent) regarding it as the most essential skill needed to excel in a job. The survey further suggests that only 4 per cent of fresh graduates recognise the rising significance of digital literacy, and while considered digital natives, many have yet to master the digital tools and skills necessary for the workplace.

With Malaysians being concerned about remaining relevant in an age of digitalisation, it is crucial that education institutions play their role to innovate both their curriculum and delivery to sufficiently prepare younger generations for the digital economy. Higher learning institutions, especially, need to be innovative through the use of enriching and interesting teaching methods to fully harness the potential of digital competencies among students. These institutions should also innovate their curriculum to ensure that it is on par with industry standards and the latest developments, refined through constant feedback, research and employer projects to ensure industry relevancy.

One such example is the partnership between INTI and IBM, which introduced the IBM Innovation Centre for Education (ICE) programme to bridge the talent gap demand for digitally literate graduates. Students are equipped with key transferrable competencies like big data analytics, cloud computing, social, web and mobile analytics, as well as an introduction to the IT infrastructure landscape, through a series of courses for the Computing & IT and Business verticals. To further encourage upskilling for working individuals, INTI introduced the online Bachelor of Business (BBUS) degree programme that includes four modules related to digital literacy. This shift to e-learning is in line with the Ministry of Education’s call in the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015-2025 (Higher Education) to create a ‘Nation of Lifelong Learners’ and helps acclimatise students to a digitalised platform for collaboration.

INTI has also recently integrated the newest technology such as Rapid Prototyping in its curriculum through the introduction of FabLab, the first lab of its kind in a Malaysian private education institution that allows students to turn their ideas into reality with 3D printing technology and prototyping. Through this, a team of INTI students developed a robot that used artificial intelligence to sort out recycling garbage and snagged the second place at the 2017 Laureate Award for Excellence in Robotics Engineering in Brazil. This is a clear example of how the changing job landscape has gradually turned the roles of humans from labour and execution to programmers and enablers, enabling them to remain competitive in spite increasing digitalisation.

While the digital economy poses new challenges for employability, INTI is committed to delivering positive graduate outcomes, working closely with more than 450 industry partners in ensuring that students are aligned with the ever-changing needs of today’s digital workplace. Its 2016 graduate employability survey showed that 99 per cent of INTI graduates are employed within six months of graduation. 83 per cent of graduates are paid higher than the market average, while 25 per cent receive job offers even before graduation — figures that have been validated by BDO.

With the march of digitalisation already at our doorstep, prospective employees and future jobseekers must be equipped with the necessary digital skill sets and be able to confidently embrace the digital disruptions that the future will bring. To that effect, institutions of higher learning must be at the forefront of ensuring that our labour force is digitally literate in our goal towards becoming a truly digital nation.

* Tan Lin Nah, Chief Operating Officer, INTI International University & Colleges.

