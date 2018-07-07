Vintage pop group Postmodern Jukebox to visit Malaysia Sept 16

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox became a viral phenomenon in 2012 and has over 3.5 million YouTube followers today. — Picture courtesy of Postmodern Jukebox

PETALING JAYA, July 7 — Reinventing well-known contemporary chart-toppers is no easy feat.

But pianist and music arranger Scott Bradlee took on the challenge by forming Postmodern Jukebox, a musical collective that puts a vintage spin on popular music.

“For me, that’s the fun part. I like taking something that is so familiar to people in one form and turning it upside down,” Bradlee told Malay Mail via email.

Luckily, it paid off.

Postmodern Jukebox, affectionately known as PMJ, became a viral phenomenon on YouTube in 2012 with a cover of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ Thrift Shop, gaining over one million views in the first week alone.

PMJ has since churned out hundreds of covers: Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On, Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance, Radiohead’s Creep, Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass... the list goes on.

Following its successful 2016 show in Malaysia, PMJ will return to Kuala Lumpur on September 16 for a one-night only show.

“We love our Malaysian fans and can’t wait to debut lots of new songs, while always bringing some old favourites back – it’s going to be a party,” he teased.

Bradlee comes up with new arrangements every week and the process usually starts with the lyrics of a song and if they remind him of a specific musical style or artiste from the past.

“I build an arrangement around that and then, I put together a band and singer that I know will really nail that style.

“The result is a recording that sounds like it could be from another era,” said the 36-year-old.

He firmly believes in the power of nostalgia, which millions of PMJ fans around the world would wholeheartedly agree.

“I think hearing classic genres of music makes us all nostalgic for a bygone era even if we weren’t even alive in those years.

“And there’s something so timeless about dressing up and going out for a classy night of great entertainment,” said the former jazz performer.

Asked if there was a pop song that he has been trying to give the PMJ treatment but just can’t seem to work, Bradlee said Bruno Mars’ songs are tough to crack, as well as retro-sounding hits.

One of the unique characteristics of PMJ is the rotating musicians and vocalists that form the ensemble, making each show practically a brand new show.

“We even have a worldwide PMJ Search Contest, where we pick a singer online to join us on a video – we’ll be doing that again in August,” said Bradlee.

The Long Island native became obsessed with vintage music after listening to George Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue.

“It changed everything. It had this sound that was new to me at the time – jazz – and I wanted to learn how to make those sounds,” said Bradlee, who took piano lessons as a child but found them boring.

On top of creating new weekly covers for PMJ’s 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube, Bradlee found the time to write a memoir, Outside the Jukebox, which was published last month.

In his memoir, which took two years to complete, Bradlee talks about his route to success without being signed to a record label or reality television. He hopes to inspire talented and creative people to turn their passions into exciting careers.

“I think our failures are really just opportunities for growth and learning. I don’t think Postmodern Jukebox could get to where it is today without a whole bunch of failures,” said Bradlee.

Catch Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Live in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, Sept 16 at KL Live at Life Centre, 8pm. Tickets are priced at RM238 (free standing), RM328 (seated), RM638 and RM738 (VIP gold packages). Tickets go on sale Monday at AiTicketing.com.