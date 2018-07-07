State of the Game: Steam releases year-to-date 2018 charts

Steam divided its list of best-selling titles into four tiers: Bronze, Silver, GOld and Platinum. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 7 — Released as Steam’s Summer sale closed out, a dozen titles, old and new, made the top tier of its half-year bestseller’s review, from Dota 2 through to this year’s Jurassic World Evolution.

Battle Royale blockbuster Fortnite isn’t on Steam, but PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is and, according to Steam’s official and mildly obfuscated mid-year rankings, the latter is one of the PC gaming platform’s bestsellers and one of its most played games.

Rather than give out precise sales figures, Steam divided its list of best-selling titles into four tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Half of the 12 games in the Platinum section also achieved simultaneous player counts of over 100,000, according to a separate mid-year rundown.

Thanks to independent API-monitoring services like SteamCharts and SteamDB we know that March 2017’s PUBG crowned them all with a 3.2m headcount on January 13, 2018, though it has been trending downward ever since.

Joining PUBG in the Platinum sales category were two titles developed by Steam owner Valve, Dota 2, which was first released in 2012, and had 850k simultaneous players after the crowdfunding campaign for its 2018 world championships went live in May, as well as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, another 2012 launch, and one which attracted 700k concurrent players in January, around the time of a Major Championship event in Boston.

Also making the Platinum grade were Rainbow Six Siege (released in 2015, 170k to 180k players in March when its first batch of Year 3 content went live), Grand Theft Auto V (released on PC in 2015, 168k players in the first week of January), and Warframe (a radically improved 2013 launch with a 129k peak on June 15 when a big expansion arrived).

Of those, Dota 2 and Warframe are both free-to-play, making their money through various optional additional purchases.

Steam’s six other best-sellers for the first six months of the year were Civilization VI, released in 2016, Rocket League, released in 2015, and a quartet of 2018 debuts in Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Far Cry 5, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Jurassic World Evolution, all with player counts between 50k and 100k.

Another chart also presented a collection of each month’s bestsellers, while a fourth looked at top VR titles. — AFP-Relaxnews