‘Jurassic World’ sequel tops US$1b mark, boosted by China

Cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard pose in front of a model dinosaur during a photocall to promote the forthcoming film ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ in London May 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 7 — Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the latest dinosaur sequel from Universal Pictures, topped US$1 billion (RM4.04 billion) in global box-office sales, helped by a warm reception in China and other overseas markets.

The film has grossed US$304.8 million in North America and US$700.7 million in other countries, the division of Comcast Corp said today.

Fallen Kingdom, which was released on June 22, becomes the 35th movie to reach the US$1 billion mark, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

China — an important market for Hollywood — was a bright spot for the film.

It grossed US$245.2 million in the country, making it the top overseas market, Universal said.

That contrasts with the lackluster showing of another sci-fi picture this year: Solo: A Star Wars Story didn’t resonate with Chinese audiences, contributing to its weak global performance.

Fallen Kingdom picks up where the last Jurassic World movie ended, with dinosaurs rampaging through the fictional Isla Nublar.

Chris Pratt reprises his role as the fearless Owen Grady, this time trying to save the dinosaurs from a volcano and trophy hunters.

The series dates back to 1993, when the original Jurassic Park from Steven Spielberg was released.

The latest film still has one major market debut: It opens in Japan on July 13. — Bloomberg