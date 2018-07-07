You’ll get the money soon, labour minister tells students

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks to reporters at the launch of his ministry's public service centre in Ipoh July 7, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 7 — Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran today assured students applying for education funding from the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) that the money will be disbursed soon.

He said the hold-up was due to an ongoing investigation into financial improprieties with the company under the previous Barisan Nasional government.

“We just took over and we want to investigate the problem. But not to worry, we will disburse the funds soon,” he told reporters at the launch of his ministry’s public service centre at Pasar Awam Kg Tawas here.

PTPK was established in June 2006 under the Skills Development Fund Act 2004, also known as Act 640, to manage the Skills Development Fund, which was previously run by the Skills Development Fund Division under the Human Resources Ministry.

Three PTPK officials, a company director and a political secretary to the then human resources minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem were arrested last September for investigation into alleged embezzlement of its funds.

The five were suspected of embezzled RM15 million in 2016 and RM25 million in 2017.