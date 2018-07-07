Kelantan PKR urges govt to appoint Cabinet rep from state

To date, three ministerial posts in the Cabinet have yet to be filled and senators are expected to be appointed to fill the vacancies. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA BARU, July 7 — Kelantan PKR urged the government to appoint a Cabinet representative from Kelantan to facilitate dealings between the state and federal governments.

Kelantan PKR chairman Ab Aziz Ab Kadir said the representative chosen could be from any of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties as long as the individual was from Kelantan.

“We believe Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will give the opportunity to any Kelantan PH leaders to sit in the Cabinet after this,” he told reporters at the Kelantan PKR Aidilfitri gathering with the media here last night.

To date, three ministerial posts in the Cabinet have yet to be filled and senators are expected to be appointed to fill the vacancies.

In the 14th general election, Kelantan PH failed to wrest any Parliamentary or state seats in Kelantan, thus rendering it with no elected representatives from that state. — Bernama