Ringgit to trade at 4.02-4.05 against US dollar next week

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the local note finished unchanged against the greenback at 4.0380/0420 from 4.0380/0410. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The ringgit is expected to trade between 4.02 and 4.05 against the US dollar next week after the US-China tariffs dispute kicked off yesterday, coupled with the likelihood of further US interest rate hikes this year.

FXTM Global Head of Currency Strategy and Market Research, Jameel Ahmad, said emerging market currencies, including the ringgit, were at threat to lose further ground from the prolonged cautious environment.

“This could expose the ringgit to more losses as a result of less risk appetite, and the local note could slide towards the 4.05-level,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes, expected the ringgit-US dollar to trade with a neutral bias next week, within the 4.02-4.05 range, supported by the local bond market which was neutrally traded in the previous week.

“It does feel like the market is finally waking up from a two-month slumber,” he said.

However, Innes said the market was also awaiting more investment direction from Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on July 11, 2018, which he said could lean towards a dovish stance.

“A more dovish MPC, along with a strong US dollar could keep the US dollar-ringgit trading defensively next week again.

“But the currency pair will be hard pressed to take out the 4.05 level,” he added.

For the week just-ended, the local note was traded between 4.0350 and 4.0470 versus the greenback, mainly influenced by the US— China trade friction, as well as the releases of minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting and the US non-farm payrolls data.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the local note finished unchanged against the greenback at 4.0380/0420 from 4.0380/0410.

The ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It weakened against the Singapore dollar to 2.9672/9712 versus 2.9624/9650 last Friday, and fell against the yen to 3.6497/6536 from 3.6487/6524.

The ringgit declined vis-a-vis the pound to 5.3419/3476 from 5.3092/3147 and depreciated against the euro to 4.7277/7340 from 4.7043/7082. — Bernama