DPM officiates Chef’s Funride KL 2018

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (centre) officiates the Chef’s Funride Kuala Lumpur 2018 charity programme in Kuala Lumpur July 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — More than 1,000 participants joined the Chef’s Funride Kuala Lumpur (KL) 2018 charity programme organised by the Yayasan Generasi Malaysia and chefs from throughout Malaysia at Dataran Merdeka this morning.

The 17km funride started from in front of the Dataran Merdeka here and went through several major roads in the federal capital, namely Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Sultan Ismail, the road leading to KLCC, Jalan Raja Abdullah, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Tun Ismail (via Putra World Trade Centre) and back to Dataran Merdeka.

The flag off ceremony was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister at 7.30am.

One of the charity funride participants, chef Sabri Soid from Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur Hotel said participation was open to chefs from all over the country as well as the public and aimed at channeling assistance to chefs who are facing health or financial problems and so forth.

“This funride will continue in the future in collaboration with Yayasan Generasi Malaysia and chefs in Malaysia to promote not only healthy lifestyle but also channel aid to needy chefs,” he said when met by Bernama.

The main sponsor of the charity funride is Widad Business Group in cooperation with the Royal Malaysia Police Force, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and National Sports Council, he said. — Bernama