Moving halfway across the world for love of elephants

Connor founded Boon Lott's Elephant Sanctuary in honour of the baby elephant she cared for when she first arrived in Thailand 16 years ago. — Pictures courtesy of Animal Planet

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Katherine Connor had it all at a very young age. At 21, she had a promising career in retail management, a house she proudly called her own, and was engaged to be married. But the British-born made a life-changing decision to abandon it all to, in her own words, “be with elephants for the rest of my life”.

“I had everything that every ‘normal’ girl could have wanted, but there was something within me that was not happy,” the 36-year-old founder of Boon Lott’s Elephant Sanctuary (BLES) in Thailand told Malay Mail in an email interview.

“I knew there was more to me as a person and so much more to life, so I quit my job, sold my house, broke up with my fiancé and waved goodbye to my friends. I had no idea what I was searching for or if I would find it — I just knew I had to follow my heart and try!”

And so she did. In 2002, Connor jumped on a plane with a one-way ticket for a round-the-world adventure and never looked back. Six weeks into her trip, she found herself volunteering at an elephant hospital in northern Thailand where she met Boon Lott, an ailing prematurely born calf.

“Boon Lott, which means ‘survivor’ in Thai, was only two months old when I met him. He was so tiny and fragile — I had never seen anything so precious and immediately felt very protective of him and his mother, a logging elephant named Pang Tong,” recalled Connor.

“I knew from that instance that I needed to be with him, to be with elephants for the rest of my life. I didn’t know how, I just knew I had to give it my all.”

Boon Lott was six months old when his owner decided to sell him to a tourist establishment and return Pang Tong to illegal logging. To prevent this, Connor launched a fundraising campaign and raised enough money to negotiate an agreement with the owner to allow Pang Tong to remain with her baby.

Just when she thought she had dodged a major bullet for Boon Lott, the young jumbo unexpectedly took a fall that left his hind legs paralysed. Determined to get him back on his feet, Connor exhausted all her means to look for a cure while tending to his needs day and night.

When Boon Lott was two, he could move about with a special wheelchair Connor had built for him; but a final tragedy occurred when he fell again, this time snapping his femur in half and he eventually passed away.

To honour him, Connor in 2007 established an elephant sanctuary in Boon Lott’s name on a piece of land she bought in Sukhothai, with the mission to rescue and rehabilitate elephants from Thailand’s tourism and logging industries.

The elephants, according to Connor, arrived at BLES in many different ways.

“Every single elephant rescue is unique; sometimes tourists would contact us about having seen abused elephants, other times the elephant owners themselves would contact us directly because they are elderly and are looking to retire,” said Connor.

“The ones we’ve taken in over the years are mostly old and weak. They have been overworked, underfed and are exhausted by the time they come to us.

“Often, the most broken-down elephants are the ones that have worked in tourism, entertaining tourists by performing in circuses or by being forced to have a bench strapped to their backs for tourists to sit on.”

According to a recent study by World Animal Protection (WAP), the number of elephants captured from the wild and kept for entertainment in Thailand has increased by a third over the last five years. And while it is convenient to blame these captors, Connor insists that the tourists who want to interact with wild animals are the ones causing “the most damage”.

Visitors are welcome at BLES, where they can meet and walk with the elephants.

“If the people visiting Thailand made more compassionate, ethical and educated choices about the experience they wanted to have, they could really have helped made a positive change,” she said.

“For example, if people paid the same amount of money to walk beside an elephant, rather than sit on its back, the camp owners would eventually see that times were changing, that it is no longer cool to ride an elephant.

“So it’s not fair when tourists turn around and accuse Thai people of treating the elephants badly, because it is them who have inevitably created this culture of elephant cruelty.”

BLES has grown by leaps and bounds over the years; the 535 acres of forested land is not only home to 13 elephants, but also to 13 dogs, 10 cats, 10 tortoises, two monkeys, three boars and one crocodile — all of which Connor lovingly refers to as her family.

“At BLES, we are all one and this, to me, is the essence of what makes a true sanctuary. Every single animal here is a champion and being around them inspires me to work on through the tough times,” said the single mother of five children. Her children help her run the sanctuary alongside 20 members of staff.

No two days are the same at BLES, where the animals roam wild and live as naturally as possible.

“It’s hard to keep a schedule but currently I do have to tend to three of my elephants every morning,” shared Connor, when asked of her daily tasks at BLES.

“Wassana, who is in her mid-40s, stood on a land mine years ago and has been left with a permanently damaged foot. We soak her foot in a turmeric foot bath every morning and clean out her wound, before wrapping it in bandages. We have specially made socks for her and a boot she wears during the rainy season.

“Pang Dow, on the other hand, has a severely broken wrist and her nails are prone to overgrowth and cracking so we perform daily footwork on her too; and Lotus, who has a very weak immune system and is prone to getting abscesses that we have to flush out daily.

“Once the treatments are done, we walk all our elephants out in the forest to different release areas and let them explore their natural environment and enjoy a 100 per cent natural diet. Our walks can last up to six hours One of the most beautiful things about BLES is the slow and easy pace we move at — we live on elephant time!”

Look out for Katherine Connor’s story on Dodo Heroes tomorrow at 9pm on Animal Planet (Astro Ch 556). For more information on BLES, visit www.facebook.com/BLESelephants/

Watch the trailer of Dodo Heroes series here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwZvriPPCOw