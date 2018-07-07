Odesza’s theatrical debut

Their latest album is a product to show the fans how far they’ve come. — Pictures by Toyota Good Vibes Festival 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — We hit the “next” button every time a certain song on our playlist seems to turn us off.

But if Odesza’s 2017 album A Moment Apart comes up, resist the urge to skip it and listen to the record a little longer.

“I can dig it!” (It’s good) was my first impression of the 60-minute album.

Its originality is something music fans can appreciate.

How the duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight come up with tracks like these intrigues me.

The sound and instruments that come together draw a dreamy adventure and a cinematic experience while triggering lots of feelings too.

Mills (left) and Knight is set to perform for the first time in Asia come July.

A chat with Knight, one-half of the American electronic music duo, had him explaining the concept behind their music.

“We really love anything with a lot warmth and texture. That’s what we try to capture.

“I have always been interested in combining all sorts of sounds to make new textures and instruments. There are a lot of unknown territory in music, and why not venture there,” Knight recently told Malay Mail.

The term “unknown territory” is quite commonly used today, but that was what Odesza was built on in 2011.

Knight studied physics while Mills did graphic design and the music they play today was a little bit more of a stranger to them then.

“We met through a mutual friend while in our senior year of college.

“Neither of us knew anyone else doing electronic music production so we were interested in seeing each other’s process and production techniques.

“We started sharing music and that quickly led to a jamming session. Our styles seemed to complement each other and that led to the birth of Odesza.”

Two of their other albums Summer’s Gone (2012) and In Return (2014) are also home to adventurous beats.

Several tracks boast genres such as indietronica, chill wave, future bass and electropop.

The first album took off like a plot of a romantic movie ― sweet lyrics, lovely array of chimes, emotional filled songs midway through accompanied by masterful drum beats.

The sophomore album complimented the band with a unique sense of pop-EDM vocal style mixed with a high number of chill waves.

Odesza may not be the biggest stars of this movement, but they are close.

If there is any doubt, their YouTube and Spotify statistics speak volumes of their talent.

Their 2016 single Say My Name ― gained the duo their first Grammy nomination ― has fetched about 28 million views while Sun Models from their second album has garnered 16 million views.

Their numbers on Spotify are higher.

Their songs have hit millions of streams over the past five years.

Sun Models has about 110 million plays and 100 million plays for Say My Name. In addition, the duo average about 20 million plays for three other songs Across the Room, Line Of Sight and Falls.

Odesza does not only produce music, they also orchestrate memorable performances for the fans.

“Our shows have a lot of pieces to it, a lot of visuals too.

“There are huge orchestra and hip-hop moments. We want to deliver different genres every time we have a show.

“We love keeping the energy high throughout the concert and love giving the fans moments to remember for the rest of their lives.”

Knight admitted if he had to choose the pinnacle of their career it would performing at Coachella twice, in 2014 and this year.

“We were super nervous for Coachella but everything went well.

“There was a lot of hard work put into the show but the way it came out was a shocker to us it is our best show yet.”

The next group of fans, who will experience Odesza’s theatrical live show will be Southeast Asia and Malaysians can get sucked into their music at Toyota Good Vibes Festival 2018 on July 22.

“It is our first ever show in Asia and I’m really excited.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things and we cannot wait for this leg of our Asia tour.”

Knight (left) and Mills said fans can expect a fourth album by next year.

Knight, whose other moniker is BeachesBeaches, promised the show in Genting Highlands will be a “no-holds barred” affair.

“We are going to do our usual ‘live’ stuff. We want Malaysians to get to know a bit more of our musical taste and there is always going to be new stuff too.

“I know you guys are going to love what we have in store,” Knight said.

“There is nothing quite like playing a show for the people who want you to perform at your best, especially at an event in Malaysia, where we will be meeting new listeners.”

Knight said the band will return to touring Europe after their Asia run before returning to their home in Washington, US to write and record more material.

“We love touring but once we are done with this tour we want to go back to writing, we want to give them (the fans) a different experience,” he said.