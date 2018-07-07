Maszlee did not instruct schools to donate to Tabung Harapan, says Education Ministry

The Education Ministry said the collection for Tabung Harapan in Kelantan schools was the initiative of the state education department and was not a directive by Education Minister Maszlee Malik. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 7 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik has never issued a written or verbal instruction to schools especially in Kelantan to contribute to Tabung Harapan as alleged on the social media.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said the collection for the fund in schools throughout the state was the initiative of the Kelantan State Education Department.

“However, the launch of the fund collection was cancelled by the Kelantan State Education Department,” he said.

A letter on the launch of the campaign collection for Tabung Harapan from the Kelantan State Education Department went viral on Thursday, drawing criticism from social media users. — Bernama