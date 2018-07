20 senior police officers on transfer effective August 6

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Police Commissioner Datuk Asri Yusoff (pic) will be taking over as Bukit Aman Management director. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Police Commissioner (CP) Datuk Asri Yusoff and Bukit Aman Inspector General of Police Secretariat head (Research and Development) CP Datuk Zamri Yahya are among 20 senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in transfers.

IGP Secretariat PDRM Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement, said all the transfers took effect from August 6.

Leading the list is Asri who takes over as Bukit Aman Management director while Zamri takes over from Asri.

Management deputy director (Human Resource Policy Division) of Bukit Aman Management Division Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari takes over as Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department Forensic, Databank DNA/Strategic Planning deputy director and he is replaced by Melaka Police chief DCP Datuk Jalil Hassan.

Also on transfer is Bukit Aman CID Forensic, Databank DNA/Strategic Planning deputy director DCP Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah as the new Melaka Police chief. — Bernama