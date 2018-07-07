Report: Jho Low seeking Macau asylum or not there anymore

Low Taek Jho, popularly known as Jho Low, is wanted in both Malaysia and Singapore for his suspected involvement in the 1MDB financial misappropriation scandal.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho has either fled Macau or has applied for asylum there, a Hong Kong daily reported.

The South China Morning Post cited a security insider in the autonomous Chinese region saying it made “sense” for the 36-year-old billionaire, popularly known as Jho Low, to seek refuge in Macau because Malaysia has no extradition treaty with it, unlike with Hong Kong.

“Rumours that he is, or has been, spending time in Macau have been circulating for more than a month now, and I have to say this makes sense because, while Malaysia has mutual legal assistance agreements with Hong Kong, they do not have these arrangements with Macau,” the security insider was quoted saying.

But the anonymous source added that even Macau immigration restricts foreigners to a maximum stay of 30 days straight, adding that the government “would have kicked him out on his third entry to the city” after that time elapsed.

“Seven weeks is the maximum he can stay and considering the length of time suggestions that he is here have been doing the rounds, that time has passed.

“He must not be in Macau any more. Unless he has asked for asylum.”

The paper said it has yet to get a response on its asylum query from Macau immigration authorities.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun revealed on Thursday that Low had escaped arrest from authorities in Hong Kong by fleeing to neighbouring Macau.

Low is wanted in both Malaysia and Singapore for his suspected involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial misappropriation scandal.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was charged with criminal breach of trust and abusing his position for self-gain last Wednesday, but is currently out on bail.