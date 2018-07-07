Spanish chef Ruscalleda to close famed Sant Pau restaurant

Spanish chef Carme Ruscalleda said that it was a ‘natural’ decision to retire after 30 years at the helm of the three Michelin-star Sant Pau, — file pic

BARCELONA, July 7 — Spanish chef Carme Ruscalleda today announced he will close his celebrated San Pau restaurant, in the north-eastern Catalonia region, which has been awarded three Michelin stars since 2006.

Describing it as a “natural” decision, the 66-year-old Ruscalleda told Catalan radio Rac1 “I don’t want to do this work without passion and energy”.

The restaurant will close its doors for the last time on October 27.

This year Ruscalleda celebrated 30 years at the helm of San Pau, situated in the coastal town of Sant Pol de Mar, turning the restaurant into the only one in Spain with three Michelin stars.

The first of the coveted stars was awarded in 1991, the second five years later.

After it is closed, Sant Pau will be transformed into a bar run by his daughter with an area dedicated to the study of cuisine, where Ruscalleda will dedicate himself to gastronomic innovations.

“This isn’t a farewell or retirement, It’s a reinvention,” Ruscalleda assured.

His two-starred restaurant in Tokyo will remain open. — AFP