Indonesia’s music giant Tulus lands in Malaysia

One of the biggest names in Indonesian music, Tulus has dominated the music industry there since his debut in 2011. — Picture via Facebook/Musik Tulus

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — After seven years, Indonesian singer-songwriter Muhammad Tulus has finally arrived on Malaysian shores with his brand of jazzy, R&B-laced pop that took the republic by storm.

Not since the wave of Indorock that dominated airwaves in the region in the late 1990s, has there been an act from the republic, so anticipated by Malaysians.

He may not be a household name here just yet but Tulus has amassed a legion of loyal fans who are celebrating the official release of his latest album in Malaysia as well as an upcoming concert.

The soft-spoken, unassuming singer-songwriter’s success took the country by storm, making him one of the biggest independent artistes to emerge from the Indonesian music industry. — Picture via Facebook/Musik Tulus

Thanks to the world of digital music, the unassuming Tulus ― a gentle giant of Minangkabau descent who stands at 1.86m ― is far from a stranger to Malay language music lovers since his debut in 2011.

For starters, his first album released in Malaysia recently, is actually his third effort after his self-titled Tulus (2011) and Gajah (2014).

He is the most exciting name to emerge from an otherwise mixed Indonesian music industry that has little direction since the domination of Indorock passed.

His debut was Rolling Stone Indonesia’s Best Album of the Year, and he was also celebrated as Rookie of the Year in 2013 by the publication.

His stripped-down performance of three songs at the recent press conference blew the Malaysian media away with his smooth vocals and beautiful grooves. — Picture courtesy of Shiraz Entertainment

Gajah, christened after his nickname growing up, became the only Indonesian language album listed in the top 10 bestselling music albums on iTunes and generated several huge hits, including Sepatu that was re-released in Japanese in 2015.

In fact, he has 49 trophies from some 98 nominations in various awards since the start of his career — no mean feat, considering he is an independent artiste.

And they are not small wins either as it includes a 13 trophies from Anugerah Muzik Indonesia, the country’s equivalent of the Grammys, and two from Anugerah Planet Muzik that pits the best from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Tulus, that started under Demajors, one of the biggest indie labels in Indonesia has since founded Tulus Company, an independent music label, with his brother Riri Muktamar in 2010, with the last two albums produced by the outfit.

Unfazed by his popularity, Tulus says he focuses on his songwriting based on experiences, both personal and shared by those around him. — Picture via Facebook/Musik Tulus

Despite the accolades, his foray into the Malaysian music scene is long overdue.

Tulus himself played down the delay, despite rumours over the past four years that he would make his way here, saying he was in no rush and there was much to do.

“I am aware my music is heard all over the world, and that I have a following, especially in Malaysia, but it is all about finding the right moment in my career to spread my wings here.

“And now that I’ve made it to Malaysia, I am extremely happy.”

The 31-year-old said he hoped his fans understood much of it stemmed from his busy schedule in Indonesia, and that he was not keen to release his album here if he did not have the time to promote it.

“I became aware of Malaysians loving my songs through social media.

“They would comment and reach out to me, and yes, many asked me when I would be promoting my music here.

“It wasn’t intentionally delayed, but I truly needed to be ready to make my way to Malaysia.

“And as an independent artiste, there are many things I have to do before crossing borders to introduce my music.”

For Tulus, Malaysia is familiar ground, and his first visit is hardly foreign.

“I grew up in Bukittinggi in Western Sumatera, as we got reception of Malaysian television and I used to watch TV3, so I am sort of familiar with Malaysia,” he said.

Tulus promises a show to remember come September 18 at Istana Budaya. — Picture via Facebook/Musik Tulus

Spending a few days in Kuala Lumpur last week for media rounds to plug Monokrom as well as his upcoming concert, he took time to take in Malaysia’s single, biggest attraction for him.

“There is so much I want to eat I’m going to have fun here.”

Tulus will be staging his debut public performance on Sept 18 at Istana Budaya.

It is organised by Shiraz Projects Sdn Bhd, which is also his local representation, as well as his own outfit, Tulus Company.

He promised Malaysian fans “a show to remember”, though details were scarce as the singer was adamant about keeping mum about preparations.

The concert is said to be a two-hour musical extravaganza.

Tickets for the concert go on sale from July 16 at myticket.asia.