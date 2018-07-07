Citing human rights, support for Najib’s grandson, group lodges report against Dr M, MACC

Permantau Malaysia Baru president Lokman Adam speaks during a protest in front of the Sogo shopping complex in Kuala Lumpur July 6, 2018. ― Pictures by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — A group of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s supporters has lodged two police reports against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last night.

Pemantau Malaysia Baru president Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said the first report at Jalan Dang Wangi police station here was lodged against Shukri for freezing the CIMB Bank Junior Savers account of ousted Najib’s grandson.

“He is behaving in a vengeful manner against Najib Razak and his family. Remember what he said during his first press conference when he was appointed?

“Shukri has also failed to give a valid reason on why 200 bank accounts including those belonging to political parties were frozen,” said the Umno leader during a small protest over the matter.

The group, wearing white, had gathered in front of the Sogo shopping centre at night, claiming they wish to not disturb traders at the Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here.

Using the hashtag #Solidarity4NajibRazak and #SPRMTipu (“SPRM lies”), the groups brought placards saying “Return Adam’s duit raya” and “Mana kasut Adam?” (“Where are Adam’s shoes?”).

The first was in reference to Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa, who claimed the RM100 in her son’s frozen bank account was from Aidilfitri ang paos, while the latter referred to the complaint made by Nooryana against MACC for seizing a pair of her child’s shoes during a raid.

Protesters are seen in front of the Sogo shopping complex in Kuala Lumpur July 6, 2018.

Also present was actress Ellie Suriaty Omar, who has since pledged her support for Najib and ostensibly started a commotion against Attorney General Tommy Thomas after Najib was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex earlier this week.

A little-known group calling itself CHaRM, or Civil and Human Rights Movement were also seen carrying placards with its logo.

“He has also failed to show evidence that Najib had stolen RM2.6 billion of 1Malaysia Development Board (1MDB) funds. There’s also no links between 1MDB and Najib’s children.

“Does the Pakatan Harapan government really believe that a 10-month-old baby can be involved in Al-Qaeda activities or in funding the Wolf of Wall Street?” Lokman asked, referring to the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act.

Najib was charged with criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code in connection with the RM42 million transfer into his private bank account from former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile Lokman’s second report accused Dr Mahathir of slander and defamation over the latter’s 1MDB accusation which he said has led to the fall of the Barisan Nasional regime.

“At the same time Tommy Thomas also confirmed to the press that there will be no further charges against Najib after these four charges. So this shows that they lied about the RM2.6 billion being stolen from 1MDB.

“This proves that Tun Mahathir slandered the previous government for two years until the voter’s perception turned against BN and we lost,” claimed Lokman.

Despite Lokman’s remark, Thomas has said that it is too early to tell if there will be more charges against Najib, since the four counts of charges so far were just from the first investigation paper.