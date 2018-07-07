Dr M must listen to India on extradition of Zakir Naik — Stephen Ng

JULY 9 — The credibility of the Pakatan Government is in the balance especially since Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad decided that controversial preacher, Zakir Naik can live in Malaysia.

“So long as he behaves himself” seems to be the qualifying statement for a wanted man to continue staying in Malaysia.

Naik, who is being sought after by the Indian Police for allegedly inciting youth to engage in terror activities, does not deserve to be protected at the expense of Malaysia’s international reputation as a moderate Islamic nation.

Naik came to Malaysia to seek for refuge during former Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak’s administration, and since Pakatan took over Putrajaya, it is expected to at least do what is right in the eyes of the world.

Malaysia and India have signed an extradition treaty; therefore, Malaysia cannot ignore the treaty and expect India to still respect us.

Rule of law is supposed to prevail in Malaysia after the last general election, but if we continue to protect a fugitive, we will again become a laughing stock to the world.

* Stephen Ng is an ordinary citizen with an avid interest in following political developments in the country since 2008. Now, he is contributing towards nation building.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.