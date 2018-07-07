Atuk’s fight to end AIDS cut short

Roslan Hamzah (centre), better known in the community as Atuk, was widely regarded as a parent figure to many and considered a pioneer alongside others such as Khartini Slamah. — Picture via Facebook/Roslan Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Roslan Hamzah was a gentle soul but had tonnes of steely determination as a trans woman activist, bent on shining the spotlight on the fight to end AIDS.

Better known in the community as Atuk, Roslan was widely regarded as a parent figure to many and considered a pioneer alongside others such as Khartini Slamah.

Atuk’s death on June 12 was considered a huge loss to a community that is still fighting for a place at society’s table without the discrimination and unjust treatment.

In an interview for the book, Ending AIDS: Silver Linings in the First 25 Years of Malaysian AIDS Council, Atuk said she still considered herself a trans woman.

“My fight is not over until we get to zero (infection rate).

“I feel I’m still needed,” she said.

Atuk’s last position in her 28 years of activism was as programme manager at Persatuan Cahaya Harapan Negeri Kedah/Perlis from 2010.

Although she had all those years of experience in her portfolio, including as volunteer and later programme manager at PT Foundation’s (PT) Positive Living programme, Atuk admitted that her job this time around was different as HIV/AIDS was still a taboo subject in Kedah.

She said in the book that there was a need to change the minds of the local people.

“But slowly, I opened their eyes by giving talks and approaching the health clinics. The women in the villages, especially are a hidden population, and they don’t dare to come out. They need to be empowered.”

Her wish remained that more people living with HIV (PLHIV) would be on treatment and getting more to test for the virus.

She remembered how nine out of 10 people that she knew died in the early days — something that does not happen as often now due to advancement in medicine.

The HIV positive 60-year-old had this piece of advice for other PLHIV: “Be disciplined in order to beat the disease down.”

She added that one had to think positive.

“Life goes on,” she said, adding that she locked herself in her room for eight days when she first found out about her diagnosis.

“There was stigma not only for PLHIV but for trans women as well.

“Then, one day I looked at myself in the mirror and decided that the only way was to look forward.”

Atuk was also given special recognition during the Malaysian AIDS Foundation’s (MAF) Red Ribbon Media Awards 2018 on Thursday.

The citation read out during the ceremony stated that her activism led to an increased visibility of PLHIV in the media, besides an improved understanding of issues and challenges faced by PLHIV, trans women and people who use drugs such as acceptance, human rights and access to health.

Atuk was also involved in fighting against Hepatitis C, particularly in challenging the patent and pricing monopolies over drugs for a cure.

“Her story has inspired her peers to speak out and countless others to press on,” the citation read.

“It will continue to live on in the ideals and hopes of the next generation of HIV activists in Malaysia.”

PT chairman Hisham Hussein said Atuk, a former drug user and sex worker, started out as a client with PT’s Positive Living programme that catered for PLHIV.

She went to volunteer before finally becoming its programme manager.

Hisham added that he still remembers Atuk being scared when she first started working in the community but she kept at it.

“I remember when she first came to us, she broke down one day and said she didn’t want to die alone.

“She evolved and developed after that,” he said.

“We offered her the job because she had the experience and she knew what it was to be HIV positive.

“She gave more than 25 years of her life for the cause and overcome discrimination against transgenders and PLHIV.”

“It was different in those days when there was so much more discrimination.”

He said her funeral was managed by the community for the community and was attended by about 100 people, including the Federal Territories mufti.

Community members, he said, helped to take care of funeral matters.

“Her brother told us to do what was best,” he added.

Hisham said Atuk continued working despite being ill due to Hepatitis C. “She pushed herself.”

Atuk was hospitalised for about 10 days at Selayang Hospital before being transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital where she died.

One of Atuk’s closest friends Amy Gajah said she had known her for about 35 years, adding that Atuk had been through a lot in her younger days but this changed when she started working for the community.

“She felt she was appreciated and she was thankful that there were people who ‘picked her up from the road side’ and helped her.”

Amy also said Atuk looked up to people like then Malaysian AIDS Council (MAC) president Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir.

On how Atuk got her moniker, Amy said there was a group of trans women who had come together and considered themselves family members.

“I then started looking after some children who were HIV positive. And Roslan considered herself an ‘Atuk’ to them. We are a big support group,” she added.

“I always admired Atuk for her self-discipline.

“She was always looking out for the next generation of tran swomen to continue the fight.”