Cuepacs urges govt to make daycare compulsory in private sectors too, says ‘win-win’ solution

Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda urged the private sector to factor in the boost from work productivity from providing child care, instead of just focusing on the extra costs. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Putrajaya should make it compulsory for the private sector as well to provide daycare at the work place, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has said, claiming the failure of the sector to champion the move.

It’s president Datuk Azih Muda urged the private sector to factor in the boost from work productivity from providing child care, instead of just focusing on the extra costs.

“They don’t necessary need to look to this move as a burden. They can always meet in between with their employees by allowing them to pay maybe half or full daycare payment Same like paying third-party caretakers out there.

“It’s a win-win situation here, parents get to be close to their kids, keep an eye on them and be more productive at work. Furthermore the government is also helping you with incentives through tax exemptions,” he told Malay Mail.

But Azih was non-committal on the issue of parents working from home and having flexi hours until their children reach a certain age.

“The fact remains, that with the private sector, their profit is at stake and they also fear productivity will be affected.

“A comprehensive research needs to be done to see which group of professions in the private sector can be exempted out to work from home,” he said, mooting instead a special committee over the issue.

Yesterday, Yeoh said there are only 205 offices in the government sector and 52 in the private sector equipped with childcare centres and the ministry will start auditing all the offices immediately.

The Segambut MP made the announcement following the death of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi who was found stuffed inside the freezer compartment of a refrigerator at his caretaker’s home in Batu Caves on Tuesday.

When asked how her ministry plans to tackle the private sector, since cost will be a factor, she said an incentive will be given through tax exemptions which is 10 per cent for 10 years, that covers renovation, maintenance and owning a day care centre.

Police revealed that Adam died due to severe head injuries from blunt force trauma, but have yet to find the murder weapon and the motive is still being investigated.

A caretaker and a housemate have been remanded for seven days to facilitate the investigation.