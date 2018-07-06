Court fines Bentong MP, 14 others over anti-Lynas gathering

Bentong Member of Parliament Wong Tack exits the Sessions Court in Kuantan July 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 6 ― The Sessions Court today imposed a fine of between RM1,500 and RM1,600 on Bentong MP and 14 others after finding them guilty of participating in an anti-Lynas illegal gathering in 2014.

Judge Datuk Unaizah Mohd handed down the sentence after finding the defence failed to raise a reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

Unaizah sentenced Wong Tack, 59, and nine others, a fine of RM1,500 , in default 30 days’ jail for failing to obey police orders to disperse during the protest held at Jalan Bandaran, Gebeng between 4pm and 5.30pm on June 22, 2014.

The nine others are Raymond Ng Abdullah, 43, Rapar Ahmad, 48, Ta Weng Seng, 43, Hew Kuan Yau, 48, Lee Khai Ming, 41, Tan Chee Hooi, 43, Zamri Zonal, 30, Thomas Wang, 59, and Chong Kong Yuen, 69.

Five other protesters ― Phua Kia Yaw, 47, Wong Chee Wen, 48, Wong Chee Wai, 39, Foong Poh Choo, 40, and Ho Kam Huat, 48, ― were convicted for using force to breach a police barricade.

They were fined RM1,600 in default 40 days’ jail.

Ho, who was also found guilty for using criminal force to obstruct a policeman from carrying out his duty, was fined an additional RM1,000 in default 20 days’ jail.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Faridz Gohim Abdullah appeared for the prosecution while counsel Mohd Haijan Omar represented all the accused. ― Bernama