Kemaman fire: Father close to tears upon seeing son

The Fire and Rescue Department works to extinguish a fire involving three crude oil tanks owned by Kemaman Bitumen Company (KBC) in Teluk Kalong industrial area in Kemaman, July 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 6— “It hurts me so much to see him like this.”

These were the words of Muhammad Ali whose son, Rosli Muhammad, was injured after fire broke out at the Kemaman Bitumen Company (KBC) in Telok Kalong, Kemaman yesterday.

The 72-year-old fisherman said he found out about the incident on his fifth child when he returned home from the sea at 7 pm the same day.

“I live with my youngest child in Kuala Abang, Dungun and he (Rosli) lives in Paka. Prior to this, I did not even know what he had been doing in Paka.

“I received the news tonight. I had just came back from the sea at that time. Someone told me that that there was fire incident in Teluk Kalong when I got home. Not too long after that, my grandson who is working together with ‘Ayah Cik’ (victim) told me that (his uncle) was injured while at work,” he told reporters at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) Burns Unit here today.

His nephew, known only as Syawal, did not sustain any injuries in the incident. It is learned that he had rescued his uncle.

In the 6.15pm incident, three of the five crude oil tanks at the KBC engulfed in fire, causing a contractor badly injured while three other people suffered slight injuries.

The severely injured victim was initially being treated at the Kemaman Hospital before he was taken to the HSNZ for further treatment. — Bernama