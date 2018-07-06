Years & Years share video for ‘All For You’ (VIDEO)

Years & Years released a new music video for ‘All For You’. — Picture via YouTube/Years & Years

LONDON, July 6 — Years & Years’ new album, Palo Santo, is out today, and they’ve just set the mood with a video for All For You that gives viewers a glimpse into the dystopian world of Palo Santo.

In Palo Santo, a world imagined by the group’s leader Olly Alexander, a population of androids organizes human cabarets in the hopes of experiencing real emotion.

The video for All for You — an infectious, club-ready track that premiered last week — finds Alexander reaching out to those “struggling to feel and are experiencing sensations of blankness, apathy or a strange tingling of the knees,” in a sort of faux infomercial in which he shares a number to call.

Throughout the video, which is described as a PSEN (Palo Santo Entertainment Network) “televisual exclusive, Alexander hawks wares such as a ship in a bottle and a ceramic cat while occupying a neon-lit set and taking calls from viewers.

Palo Santo is out today and will be supported by a UK and European tour in the fall that kicks off in Glasgow on November 28 and runs into early 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews