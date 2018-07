Uruguay’s Fernando Muslera concedes as France’s Raphael Varane scores their first goal during their World Cup Quarter Final match in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia July 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

NIZHNY NOVOROD, July 6 — France led Uruguay 1-0 at halftime of the first quarter-final of the World Cup today after Raphael Varane glanced in a superb header from an Antoine Griezmann free kick five minutes before the break.

Uruguay, without injured striker Edinson Cavani, had started full of running and were close to equalising with a great header by Martin Caceres but France were on course to meet either Brazil or Belgium in the semi-finals. — Reuters