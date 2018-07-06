Riza done giving statement to MACC

Riza Aziz is seen leaving the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya July 6, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — The stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Riza Aziz has finally left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here after giving his statement for eight hours today in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) probe.

Riza, 48, was seen leaving the MACC building at 7.35pm.

Earlier, he arrived at the MACC headquarters at 9.50am before being seen leaving at 1.10pm and returned to the building later at 2.30pm.

Riza, who was chauffeured in a black Audi sedan, left the MACC building without paying attention to the media personnel who had been waiting for him to get his comments, as they swarmed around the vehicle when it stopped at a traffic light.

Today was the fourth day running for Riza, who is the chief executive officer of a film company based in Los Angeles, having his statement recorded there since Tuesday.

According to a source close to MACC, there was no necessity to call back Riza in the near future.

Earlier, a local online portal reported that Najib’s stepson was called up to assist investigation regarding the 1MDB scandal which was believed to have used hundreds of millions of the company’s funds to produce a film in Hollywood.

On Tuesday, MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull confirmed that the commission only recorded Riza’s statement and there was no necessity to detain him at the moment. — Bernama