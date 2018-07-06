1MDB investigation 50pc completed, says MACC chief commisioner

Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull takes his oath of office as MACC Chief Commissioner before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Negara here today, July 6, 2018. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― The investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal is now 50 per cent completed, says Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull.

Speaking to reporters after taking his oath of office as MACC Chief Commissioner before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Negara here today, Mohd Shukri also hoped that the investigation into the case would be completed as soon as possible.

“I’m grateful for the appointment and this is indeed a huge responsibility entrusted in me.

“My focus is now on the current case, which involves funds of RM2.6 bilion. Let’s pray for the case to be solved soon,” he said referring to the RM2.6 billion “donation” allegedly deposited into former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s personal account.

Prior to this, the MACC had called three individuals, namely Najib, his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and stepson, Riza Aziz, to give their statements on the 1MDB case.

Earlier, Mohd Shukri was sworn in as the 13th MACC Chief Commissioner replacing Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad who sought to have his contract with MACC terminated effective May 14.

Mohd Shukri has served at the anti-graft body for 32 years before he went on mandatory retirement in 2016 when he was the Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operation).

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Social Sciences (With Honours) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and has vast experience in handling corruption and power abuse cases.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanifa Maidin and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun. ― Bernama